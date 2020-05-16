Rochester social distance wedding went off without a hitch

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- It's a day many look forward to all their lives, and one couple did not let COVID-19 stop them from saying "I do."

With restrictions in place for how many can gather, Lindsey and Brandon weren't able to have the wedding they've been planning, but they made sure to still get married.

What they didn't know was although not many could gather inside, there were so many people waiting outside in cars to celebrate them.

Lindsey's mother, Colleen Landon, came up with the idea of having a parade to surprise her daughter and son-in-law.

Her bridesmaids, including Kaitlin Dick, made sure it went off without a hitch.

"I'm just really proud of both of them and how they've handled this," she said. "It's of course not an easy thing they're going through, and I think the fact that they wanted to follow through with their wedding says a lot about their love for each other. Nothing is going to get in their way and they're going to get married today."

Both bride and groom looked elated, and were still able to celebrate, just in a different way.