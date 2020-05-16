UPDATE: Albert Lea police issue arrest warrant in connection to shooting

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) -- Albert Lea Police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in connection to a shooting in Albert Lea on May 9th.

According to a Facebook post, authorities are looking for 26-year-old Omar Rodriguez in connection to the shooting. The shooting took place at the 1200 Block of Gene Ave, where police found a 21-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds.

Rodriguez is believed to be known to the victim.

The crime is still under investigation. If you know anything, call the Albert Lea Police Department at 507.377.5200.