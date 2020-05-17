Few showers Monday; Summer-like conditions later this week

Between Saturday night and Sunday, our region saw plenty of rainfall with many locations picking up anywhere from 1.5" to 3"+. Scattered showers will continue throughout tonight as our current low pressure system slowly moves eastward. Overnight temperatures will cool into the mid 40s with breezy northeast winds at 10-15 mph.

Lingering scattered showers are possible Monday morning with clouds remaining throughout the day before gradually clearing overnight. Parts of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa could pick up an additional 0.25" of rainfall by Monday evening. Afternoon temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

Drier conditions move in for the midweek with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Seasonal temperatures in the low 70s look likely by Wednesday and Thursday with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Summer-like conditions arrive just in time for Memorial weekend with highs in the mid to upper 70s on Friday and Sunday. Saturday could see afternoon temperatures near 80 degrees. Unfortunately, we could see a few opportunities for showers and thunderstorms during this time. Friday evening could see a slight chance of showers with Saturday and Sunday looking at a chance of a few thunderstorms.