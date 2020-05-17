Kenyon water boil advisory canceled

KENYON, Minn. (KTTC) -- The water boil advisory request in Kenyon has been canceled. City officials say the issue was resolved around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to a Facebook post by the Kenyon Police Department, city officials tested the water and determined it was safe for residents to consume.

City officials announced the water boil advisory Saturday.

To avoid getting potentially sick, residents were asked not to drink, brush teeth or cook with tap water without boiling it first.

Saturday the city experienced multiple water breaks. A loss of water pressure could result in a contaminated water system. The city expected to resolve the issue in 24 hours.