Minnesota reports 699 new COVID-19 cases, 22 more deaths

MINNESOTA (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 22 new deaths and 699 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

There are a total of 15,688 cases across the state. The death toll is now at 722. Out of the new cases reported Sunday, 46 are health care workers.

About 81 percent of COVID-19 related deaths in the state of Minnesota are from residents of longer term care facilities.

As of Sunday, 487 patients are hospitalized and 221 are in intensive care.

10,175 Minnesotans have recovered from the virus.

