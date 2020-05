ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Officers responded to a call that a victim was shot early Saturday morning.

It happened on the 1000 Block of 2nd Street SW around 5 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 39-year-old male with a gunshot wound in the leg.

He was taken to St. Mary's Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

Rochester Police Department is investigating the incident.