Cool and damp to start the week; summer-like warmth returns late in the week

The storm system that brought heavy rainfall to the region on Sunday remains planted just to our southeast today, keeping clouds and lighter showers in the area to start the workweek. While the really heavy two to four inch rainfall totals are not a concern today, we'll still have to deal with occasional light rain and spots of drizzle today on the system's backside. Raw northeast winds gusting to 30 miles per hour will make our rather cool high temperatures in the mid 50s feel even cooler.

After a night of sprinkles and drizzle, our Tuesday look drier, but still gray and cool as that storm system hovers to our southeast in Indiana. Look for mostly cloudy skies through our Tuesday with high temperatures in the lower 60s and a slight northeast breeze.

Sunshine looks to finally break through on Wednesday and that's when temperatures look to reach more seasonal levels. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s with a slight southeast breeze Wednesday.

After a bright and slightly warmer Thursday, a few showers and isolated thunderstorms will roll in from the west late on Friday. High temperatures for both days will be in the mid 70s.

The holiday weekend looks warm and summer-like, but also a bit unsettled. Look for a few late day showers and thunderstorms Saturday and for much of Sunday with high temperatures near 80 degrees. Memorial Day Monday looks sunny and pleasant with high temperatures in the mid and upper 70s.