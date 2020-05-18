CORONAVIRUS CHRONICLES: Gabe Hagen, Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn. (KTTC) - Blooming Prairie's Gabe Hagen is an absolute monster on the football field. He's a 6-4 250 pound wrecking ball with the speed to put you away, boasting a 4.7 40 yard dash.

It's no wonder he got an offer to play football at Division II super power Minnesota State.

"My freshman year coming up, I'm going to redshirt," said Hagen. "The next coming year, I'll be playing tight end for them, so kind of like on the line, off the ball, blocking, running routes, catching balls."

Hagen did all of that and more this past year for the Awesome Blossoms. The 1st-team All-State selection reeled in 61 passes for 913 yards and 15 touchdowns, leading BP to their first ever Prep Bowl title.

"It means everything to end on a win," he said. "For our community, it was huge. It will create a great future for upcoming football players."

The senior star rolled his success over to basketball season, helping guide the Blossoms to their first State Tournament appearance in 54 years. But it's a dance they never got to go to after COVID-19 reared its ugly head.

"We made it to state for the first time since 1966, so we were happy about that," said Hagen. "I took it the way that I ended on a win for that, too, so I took it the best way I could."

Now, Hagen is making the most of his quarantine. The future Maverick is doing everything he can to stay in shape -- from lifting tires, sprint training, even rollerblading around town. A conference call with his recruiting class featured former Mavs star Adam Thielen -- who helped put this situation in perspective for the incoming Minnesota State freshmen.

"I tell myself that I have to get better because this is going to be a time where a lot of athletes kind of top off, don't work hard to get better, so this is a great time to get better than the others," Hagen said.

Thank you to Blooming Prairie's Gabe Hagen for being on this week's edition of the Coronavirus Chronicles.