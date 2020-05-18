FAILED TO PASS: Bonding bill will have to wait until special legislative session next month

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The highly anticipated bonding bill, one that would fund construction projects for the year for Minnesota, had bills in each chamber of legislation, but neither made it to the other side. The House of Representatives, with a Democrat Farm Labor majority, had a proposed bill of $2 billion.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman, (DFL) Brooklyn Park, says they tried to keep the economic security of all Minnesotans in mind.

"We focused on housing assistance, low-income families with children, a temporary wage increase for personal care attendants, investing in broadband, and more help for smaller businesses." said Hortman during a teleconference Monday,

Senate Republican lawmakers originally drafted a bill for $998 million, which eventually grew to $1.4 billion according to Sen. David Senjem, (R) Rochester.

Senjem and other Republicans, say the new state deficit was why they didn't want to spend more than that.

"You know Some would say more is better, but more is also have to be paid for," said Senjem. "You have to balance what you want against what you can afford and right now we have a $2.4 billion deficit in Minnesota and it may get worse going forward."

Senjem says either version would have been he largest bonding bill in state history. Now, negotiations will have to go on between leaders before a special legislative session beginning on June 12th.

Having to move the session online during a pandemic may have also delayed getting a deal done.

Hortman says that the busiest five weeks for legislators was when they were trying to move everything to online while Senjem says that although Zoom can be convenient, it can slow down the actual legislative part of the job because of so many people trying to talk through one medium.

Both sides are confident they can get a deal done.

Hortman says, "There are so many jobs that will be created when we pass the bonding bill so it is my hope that we will be able to find a way to get the House GOP on board with the bill in June."

Senjem says, "So at this point we will come back the special session is June 12th. In the interim, we will be working again with the House together to put together another bill that will be able to pass on June 12th or thereafter."