Iowa reports 4 additional COVID-19 deaths, 304 new cases

(KWWL) -- According to the Iowa's coronavirus dashboard, there are four more COVID-19 deaths being reported Monday along with 304 cases.

This brings Iowa's total to 14,955 confirmed cases with a death toll of 355. More than 103,148 Iowans have been tested while 7,324 have reportedly recovered.

There are a total of 88,193 negative cases reported for the state.

Eight more people were hospitalized with COVID-19, for a total of 382 hospitalizations in the state. 103 of those are in the ICU.

The state is reporting data from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.