Minnesota Nice: Corvette Birthday Parade

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- So much has been canceled the past several weeks because of the novel coronavirus, including some very important birthday parties.

But one lucky young man had a lot to celebrate as he ushered in his 9th birthday.

Andrew couldn't celebrate with a traditional party this week, so his family decided to do something nice for him and his friends by inviting a handful of Corvette enthusiasts to surprise him for his birthday.

Word got out and 33 drivers with their Corvettes showed up to join in the birthday party parade.

The president of the Rochester area Corvette Enthusiast club says members wanted to do something nice to help celebrate during these difficult times.