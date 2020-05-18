Minnesota reports 9 more COVID-19 deaths, 705 more cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Monday that nine more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

This is the lowest number of newly-reported deaths the Department has reported in its daily update since May 4. MDH said eight of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The Department reported that the state COVID-19 death toll is now at 731, and 595 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The Department also listed nine deaths as "Probable COVID-19 Deaths," meaning COVID-19 was listed on the individual's death certificate, but a positive test was not documented.

MDH also reported in Monday's update that 705 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota.

The Department said 16,372 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state to date, including 1,870 health care workers. Find a full breakdown of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

MDH said 10,764 of those who tested positive no longer need to be isolated.

Health officials said about 156,606 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the state, including 6,001 newly-completed tests reported on Monday.

Health officials also said 488 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, and 229 are in the ICU. This is the largest number of patients the Department has reported hospitalized in the ICU with COVID-19.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

