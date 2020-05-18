Moderna: Early coronavirus vaccine results are encouraging

(AP) -- A Massachusetts company says its experimental vaccine against the coronavirus showed encouraging results in very early testing.

Cambridge-based Moderna Inc. said Monday that its vaccine triggered immune responses in eight healthy, middle-aged volunteers.

The experimental vaccine generated antibodies similar to those seen in people who have recovered from COVID-19 in study volunteers who were given either a low or medium dose.

The study is being led by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. In the next phase, researchers will try to determine which dose is best for a definitive experiment that they aim to start in July.