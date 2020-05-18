Police arrest Rochester man for helping shooting suspect get away

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- After a man was shot in the leg at a Rochester hotel Saturday morning, police have arrested a man who allegedly helped the suspect get away.

Rochester Police said 24-year-old Carl Wilson drove a suspect to the hotel, and then away following the shooting. This happened at the 2nd Street Inn and Suites hotel around 5 Saturday morning.

Police are still trying to identify and find the alleged shooter.

A 39-year-old victim was injured and transported to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys. He was in stable condition at last check.