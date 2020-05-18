Record-breaking rainfall with more rain to come this week

Recapping rainfall this past weekend:

Record-breaking rainfall impacted SE Minnesota and NE Iowa this past weekend and more rainfall is in the forecast late this week. Areas just north of I-90 reported rainfall accumulations between 3-4"+ Saturday night through Monday morning with the heaviest amounts through Dodge, Mower, Olmsted, and Wabasha counties in SE Minnesota. NE Iowa saw it's share of rainfall too with reports out of Mason City, Osage, and Charles city all around 2-3" of rain.

Daily Records:

The daily precipitation record for May 17th was set in Charles City, IA, Rochester, and Elgin with accumulations over 1.25". Elgin also set the daily precipitation record for May 18th too with 1.98" of rainfall.

Late Week Rain Chances:

Dry conditions are in the forecast Tuesday afternoon through Friday morning. Showers and thunderstorms return to the area for Memorial Day Weekend. We'll have to keep a close eye on the possibility of stronger storms for the upcoming weekend.

Temperatures will be heading in the right direction the rest of the week with highs warming into the middle 70s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. The upper 70s and lower 80s will be likely for Memorial Day Weekend.

Nick