Rochester Public Schools reveals new graduation plan

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- 2020 seniors still have many questions about how or if they will have a graduation ceremony.

Rochester Public Schools is disappointed about being unable to go on with its original plan of several mini outdoor graduations, instead it will be hosting drive-up ceremonies at each school.

Superintendent Micheal Muñoz spoke with us about Monday's new plan and how district leaders came up with this solution.

"It's based on the governors order that we received last week," said Muñoz. "It does comply with that, so we know we should be good to go."

With time running out after the district's previous idea of several mini graduations wasn't approved, officials knew they needed to come up with a plan "B".

"And what we're going to do is kind of use a curbside graduation ceremony where students will drive up next to the school," said Muñoz.

Students are asked to wear their caps and gowns and are also encouraged to wear masks. Principals will also be wearing masks.

"They'll have two options, they can step out of the car and there will be a cart there with their diploma on it and we can snap a quick picture of them with that," said Muñoz. "Or if they are not comfortable coming out of the car, the principals can hand the diploma to them in their car."

While this won't be the ceremony graduates spend their high school careers thinking about.

"It's a huge loss to our students, not only the graduation ceremony, but the last couple months of their senior year, senior prom, spring sports, there's so many things that they lost and I know they're feeling very disappointed about what's going on," said Muñoz.

This, at least, gives them a socially distant moment to celebrate their hard work and achievements.

"So we'll put all of this curbside ceremony and then the various speeches from the superintendent, the board chair, students, the principal and put that all together and send out a link to all the students and their parents so they can see the entire ceremony together," said Muñoz.

The drive up ceremonies are set to happen at each high school on Friday, May 29th from 4-7 p.m. with a rain day set for that Saturday.

Students and parents will be notified later this week about details for the new graduation plan process. Any questions can be directed to your school's principal's office.