Rochester retailers open shop with enthusiasm, safety measures

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- With the Minnesota stay-at-home order expiring, retailers can reopen their doors with increased safety measures.

Clothes Mentor, a women's clothing consignment shop in Rochester, reopened at 10 a.m. Monday. The shop closed at the beginning of April. Assistant Store Manager Monica Payan said it's been hard not being able to work or see their customers.

The store has implemented increased safety measures including markers on the floor to remind customers of social distancing. They also have hand sanitizer readily available for customers and they sanitize registers and PIN pads after every customer uses them.

The changing rooms are closed and people who want to sell their clothes to them need to make sure the clothes are washed first.

"We are just ready to get back to work," Payan said. "We are ready to buy. We ask that you keep your distance, six feet and if you are sick, stay home. We are just really excited to back at work today."

They have also changed their hours to allow employees more time to clean. Despite the shut down, the store has retained all of the full-time and part-time employees.