Rochester retailers re-open doors



ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A sigh of relief for many Minnesota retailers Monday, as the Governor's new 'safer at home' order begins. With looser restrictions, most retailers are able to open at 50 percent capacity.

Apache Mall was one of the local retailers opening it's doors, shoppers and mall walkers all eager to re-enter the mall. It was long awaited for Rochester retailers.

A Buckle employee hangs clothes while wearing a face mask.

Northwoods Candy Emporium owner Lauren Anthony says the grand re-opening was more than she expected.

"It's exciting, people were really excited to come in and pick their favorites," Anthony said.

It wasn't an easy road to get here, though.

"We have a lot of product that needs to get moved because it's going to expire," Anthony said. "Being closed for a month has really put a damper on that."

ABC & Toys Zone has had its own share of hardships.

"I've put in more hours than I ever had," ABC & Toys Zone owner Steve Nordhus said. "I've been in the store everyday since the announcement that we had to close down."

With the return of eager patrons, come with a few changes.

"We make sure we meet up with all the state regulations and do everything properly," Tradehome Shoes Store manager Mark Hayas said.

For many it means more cleaning, more space and more precautions. At Apache Mall, shoppers will see sanitization stations in entrances, step and pull markers on several openings (to avoid touching door handles), six feet social distancing stickers found in bathrooms and store fronts and more.

While mall is open, most stores are not. On Monday, about seven to eight of the 70 to 80 stores were ready for shoppers. That number will be continually changing throughout the week as stores open up. Most notably, Macy's is expected to open Friday. For a complete list, click here.

Store inside the mall and making changes, too.

"I'm wearing mask and gloves, we're washing hands more frequently, we're sanitizing all of the surfaces between customers," Anthony said. "Today we're getting in a barrier between the other register. We're also putting in signs for a one way directions and signs for social distancing."

ABC & Toy Zone put plexiglass between customers and employees while checking out.

Over at ABC & Toy Zone, customers are required to make an appointment.

"We want to take it slow and easy and make sure we are doing the right thing," Nordhus said.

A safe environment, that we will all remember, in more ways that one.

"I'm sure somebody out there is going to make a big note on this," Nordhus said. "How we survived, how we made it through, how we all worked to together to make it possible."