Walz signs Tobacco 21 bill into law

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed 11 bills into law on Saturday, one of which was the Tobacco 21 bill.

The bill raises the age to 21 for Minnesotans to buy tobacco products, e-cigarettes and other nicotine products.

“At the end of the day, our job is to keep Minnesotans safe,” Walz said in a news release. “These strong bipartisan measures will improve public health and reduce preventable health risks. Raising the age to buy tobacco to 21 will help stop addiction before it starts and save young lives.”

Federal lawmakers raised the buying age to 21 last year.

“These are life-saving measures that will protect Minnesotans from harmful and dangerous products,” Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan said in a news release. “We’ve seen too many lives ruined by these toxic chemicals – both TCE and commercial tobacco. Minnesotans, especially our children, will be safer and healthier with these bills signed into law.”