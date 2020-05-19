Active weather returns this weekend

Showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast for Memorial Day weekend. A warm and moist air-mass will be placed over the Midwest and the eastern portion of the country driving temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Dew points will sit steady in the middle and lower 60s giving us a real summer-like feel this weekend. This air-mass will also bring the chances for showers and thunderstorms.

A cold front will sweep through this weekend bringing the chance for some isolated strong storms on Saturday and Sunday. It's still a little too early to pinpoint the timing of the frontal boundary moving through SE Minnesota and NE Iowa.

Temperatures this weekend will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with muggy conditions. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon. Showers could linger into early Monday morning. Right now, I don't think we are looking at a complete washout the entire weekend. There should be some dry hours to get outside and enjoy the weekend!

Nick