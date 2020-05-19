After 14 years, Austin mayor won’t seek reelection

AUSTIN, Minn (KTTC) -- Mayor Tom Stiehm will not seek reelection after five terms serving as the Mayor of Austin.

Mayor Stiehm is nearing the end of his fifth term in December. He was first elected in 2006 and served two 2-year terms.

A 2010 city charter amendment extended the mayoral terms to four, and Stiehm was reelected to 4-year terms in 2012 and 2016.

Stiehm had previously served in law enforcement as a detective sergeant with the Austin Police Department. He was also a member of the Southeastern Minnesota Drug Task Force.

If there are more than two candidates to replace him, a primary election will be held on August 11. If not, the next mayor will be elected on November 3.