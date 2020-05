STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) -- Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies responded to a mobile home park in the 300 block of 20 1/2 street NW in Stewartville around 9:30 Monday night.

Stewartville fire department blocked the road.

It is unclear what prompted the response.

This is a developing story.

Stay tuned to KTTC to see live updates from the scene for the latest news.