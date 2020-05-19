Long line forms outside of Rochester DVS on reopening day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Some Minnesota DPS-DVS locations reopened on Tuesday after weeks of being closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rochester location on North Broadway Avenue is open for testing. People began to form a line around 7 a.m. By 10 a.m., the line spanned well beyond the side walk and curved around the building.

Due to safety, the DVS is staggering the amount of people allowed inside, taking everyone's temperature and people are required to fill out a COVID-19 questionnaire. Parents are required to wait outside while their child takes their test.

"I don't understand why this isn't essential. There are people out here who are going to be waiting out here outside for four hours, at least four hours," Roger Jax said. He is a dairy farmer from Rose Creek. He was there getting four of his employees licensed.

"There are people who need to work and they can't get to work and now we gotta wait around for this. This is ridiculous," Jax said.

Some residents said they had been in line for more than three hours. The majority said they planned on staying as long as it took to get in to take care of their business. The office is open from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.