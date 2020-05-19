Minnesota reports 17 more COVID-19 deaths, 665 more cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Tuesday that 665 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

Health officials said a total of 17,029 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 1,949 health care workers.

MDH said 11,540 of those who tested positive no longer need to self-isolate.

The Department reported on Tuesday that 17 more people have died in Minnesota from COVID-19, bringing the state death toll to 748. MDH said 608 of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The Department also listed nine deaths as "Probable COVID-19 Deaths," meaning COVID-19 was listed on the individual's death certificate, but a positive test was not documented.

MDH said about 161,835 tests have been completed in the state, including 5,229 newly-completed tests reported in Tuesday's update. In recent weeks, MDH has reported in increase in testing, with a peak of more than 8,500 COVID-19 tests reported on May 15.

Health officials said 545 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, and 229 of those hospitalized are in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

