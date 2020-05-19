NOT ENOUGH PPE: Nurses across Minnesota make plea to lawmakers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) - As things begin to open back up across Minnesota, hospitals are seeing larger numbers of COVID-19 cases.

They are also dealing with concerns from their own nurses who don't believe they are being properly protected during this pandemic.

"There isn't right now enough PPE for everyone and we need to do something about that," said Mary Turner, president of the Minnesota Nursing Association.

It is a shortage that has even changed nursing practices.

"The only reason the CDC guidelines has changed is based on the availability of PPE," said Shannon Cunningham of the Minnesota Nurses Association.

"Two weeks ago, we were told that gowns were running short and we'd have to reuse gowns," said nurse Kara Spike. "Never in my 23 years have we ever been told it was okay to reuse a gown."

Nurses also say they are seeing retaliation over their concerns about the lack of PPE.

"Now I'm in trouble because they do not want me advocating for patients and staff," said Tonya Moss, Sanford Health nurse.

However, the state of Minnesota has spent hundred of millions of dollars on that very equipment.

"There's not a storeroom of PPE at these hospitals that the management is hiding from you, I'm certain," said Minnesota House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt. "They don't have it. If they had it, they'd be giving it to you. So where is it? The reports say that we have it and we're not low on it."

Yet the hospitals are low on it. Part of the problem is being blamed on supply chain issues.

"This is not about the money," said Mary Krinkie, vice president of government relations for the Minnesota Hospital Association. "This is about being able to physically get our hands on this personal protective equipment."

Still, some nurses believe the healthcare industry is making decisions based on finances. They point to the resumption of elective surgeries as proof of that claim.

"Saving money is prioritized over safe care and action to save lives is delayed," said United Hospital nurse Brittany Livaccari. "This is completely unacceptable."

"The delay of elective procedures was costing Minnesota hopsitals about $31 million a day," said Krinkie. "Not an insignificant amount of money, but if we see the PPE supplies are getting precariously low, we will stand with our nurses to ask that the dial be turned back down."

It would be a dial down to avoid a dire possibility.

"I dread the day that I have to stand in front of the media to report the first death of Minnesota nurse because they weren't properly protected at the bedside," said Turner.

"It is my job and I love my job," said Spike. "I just wish I felt protected doing it."

The Minnesota Nursing Association is planning an informational picket tomorrow evening at St. Paul's United Hospital.