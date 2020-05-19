Production Assistant – PT

KTTC, the NBC affiliate in Rochester, MN, has an exciting opportunity to work behind the scenes in the television industry as a Production Assistant.

The successful candidate will be responsible for assisting with news production and other activities in our studio and control room. Duties include switching audio sources and running sound for live and recorded productions.

This position requires attention to detail, problem-solving skills, the ability to make fast, accurate judgments, multi-task, work in a fast-paced environment. Previous experience with television or audio production, or college production courses preferred. This position requires the ability to lift and move 25 lbs.

If you are looking for your next career challenge, send your resume and cover letter to:

Tony Pileggi

Production Manager, KTTC apileggi@kttc.com

6301 Bandel Road NW

Rochester, MN 55901

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

KTTC is part of Quincy Media, a family owned company with 20 stations (ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, CW) in 8 states. Throughout Quincy, positions are available for candidates with all levels of experience and the advancement you are seeking. Visit QuincyMediaCareers.com for links to all stations and opportunities.

KTTC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.