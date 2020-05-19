RELIEF: Farmers happy for rain and aid coming their way

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- It's been a rough spring for farmers on several fronts.

Dairy farmers have been facing low milk prices for a while now and the pandemic has sent prices further south. A backlog of livestock processing remains. Meanwhile, until recently, the weather has not been the best for crops.

Heavy rains this past weekend helped with the water deficit in the fields. Plainview Milk Products Co-op Board President Bill Miller had more than three inches of rain on his farm.

"It was dry we needed the rain pretty bad and what we got for rain should carry the crops for quite a way now." Miller completed all of his planting on Saturday before the rain hit and said that there are very few farmers left who haven't planted this season.

Many thought this would be a wet spring with farmers having to battle with over-saturated fields, but Miller says this year they were able to plant in spots that were traditionally too wet to touch in years past. After what he says was a cold spring, now he says the crops will need warmth and moisture eventually for optimal growth.

Farmers are also getting some federal help with the announcement Tuesday on $16 billion in direct payments to farmers as part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP).

Miller isn't sure how much of that he'll be seeing but says it will be welcome adding, "I know they say there's help coming and stuff but it always seems like it doesn't come very fast and it is usually just a band aid is what they give us."

There's also help from the state government. Governor Walz signed Minnesota's Farmer-Lender Mediation Act, which pushes back all foreclosures on farms with at least $15,000 of debt to at least December 1st and requires creditors to let debtors know of their rights to a neutral mediator from the state.