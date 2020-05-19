Retailers open, many report light customer traffic

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Retail stores and shopping malls are open for the first time in two months, but many retailers are reporting light foot traffic, even with precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Gov. Tim Walz eased his stay-at-home order this month allowing the retailers to reopen at 50 percent capacity.

Patina specialty stores owner Christine Ward says despite opening all eight stores across the Twin Cities, it's not much different than if they were closed. She said they had "maybe a couple people at each store."

The St. Paul Pioneer Press says new business strategies include face masks and customer service shields.