Reynolds considers allowing more Iowa public activities

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is considering whether to allow additional activities to resume as her current proclamation prohibiting large gatherings and operation of some businesses expires next Wednesday.

Reynolds recently allowed restaurants, fitness centers, malls and hair salons to reopen with limits but she continued the closure for many other businesses.

They include bars, casinos, movie theaters and amusement parks. Reynolds said Tuesday she'll make some announcements on Wednesday and more next week.

State data shows more than 300 new positive coronavirus cases and 12 additional deaths bringing the state totals to 15,296 known positive cases and 367 deaths.

By DAVID PITT

Associated Press