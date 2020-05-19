Speech advocate Annie Glenn, astronaut’s wife, dies at 100

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Annie Glenn has died at age 100 after becoming an advocate for fellow stutterers by making use of the fame that came with being married to the first American to orbit the Earth.

Officials say she died Tuesday at a nursing home in Minnesota of complications from COVID-19. She was married to John Glenn for 73 years.

After her husband became a household name in the 1960s, Annie Glenn took part in an intensive program that gave her the skills to control her stutter and to speak in public.

She served on boards of speech and hearing organizations. The Annie Glenn Award was created to honor people who overcome a communication disorder.

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press