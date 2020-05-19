Wisconsin governor no longer fighting to close state after backlash

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers says he has given up on any statewide rules to control the coronavirus amid fierce Republican opposition.

His administration had been working on a new emergency rule after the state Supreme Court last week struck down the governor's stay-at-home order.

However, it withdrew the outline for the rule Monday after a key Republican on the Legislature's rules committee accused Evers of trying to use the process to reinstate stay-at-home.

Evers said during a teleconference with reporter that there's no point in attempting a statewide rule because Republicans are clearly opposed to any restrictions and won't allow anything to take effect.