Would you volunteer to get COVID-19? People are volunteering their bodies for research

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- An organization called 1 Day Sooner is asking volunteers to sign up to be injected with COVID-19 in an effort to develop a vaccine faster.

Josh Morrison, 1 Day Sooner founder, said this process, known as a human trial challenge, has been used with other diseases.

"The human challenge trial is a way that you can test a vaccine or other drugs by actually deliberately infecting the test subjects," Morrison said.

"What a challenge trial does, is that maybe you can test 100 people under very controlled conditions and in isolation. Where they're under medical supervision, and they're deliberately infected so you know a large percent, 70 or 80 percent will get infected. So, that way you can figure out if the vaccine works a lot more quickly than you could normally," Morrison said.

The World Health Organization (WHO), agrees these types of trials can produce faster vaccine trial results than traditional methods. However, the WHO also lists several ethical criteria must be met before challenge trials are conducted.

"The risks are certainly meaningful and no one wants to downplay those risks. But I do think they are comparable to other things we commonly let people do. It's basically, comparable based on our current understanding, to the risk pregnancy or something like kidney donations," Morrison said.

Morrison said his group has conducted town hall meetings to educate the volunteers about the process.

Participants must be age 20-44, and not have any underlying medical conditions.

Those selected will be in isolation and under the supervision of researchers and medical professionals, at designated trial locations.

There are no trial locations in Minnesota.

So far more than 20,000 people from more than 100 countries have volunteered. 1 Day Sooner hopes to launch the trials in the fall.