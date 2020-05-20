Johnson & Johnson to discontinue talc-based baby powder in US and Canada

(NBC) -- Johnson & Johnson will discontinue its talc-based baby powder in the United States and Canada.

The company said Tuesday that demand for the product has declined in large part due to "changes in consumer habits" and "misinformation around the safety of the product and a constant barrage of litigation advertising."

Johnson & Johnson says it remains "steadfastly confident" in the safety of the product, which makes up 0.5 percent of its total US sales in its consumer unit.

The company will wind down its commercialization of the talc-based baby powder in the coming months.

Any existing inventory will continue to be sold through retailers until it runs out.

Numerous lawsuits have alleged that the product causes cancer, which Johnson & Johnson continues to deny.