LOCAL REACTION: Rochester businesses now dealing with new reopening guidelines

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- For many business owners, Governor Tim Walz's briefing Wednesday was the light at the end of a very long tunnel.

Gov. Walz's full announcement about the state moving into "Phase II" of the Safe-at-Home order can be viewed here and the details of his announcement can be read here.

Sola Studio 5 salon owner Alison Saugen Smith says, "We are all so ready to get back to work I mean [the shutdown] has been [in place] since March."

She says her salon will be able to adapt to the 25% capacity limit and has been purchasing masks and other equipment needed for patrons upon reopening. However, the shutdown has affected the business.

"It's going to hit us in the pocketbook," Smith added. "For some of us we will have to work more. I know personally I'm working more days during the week just to make up for those clients I'm not able to squeeze in."

The allowance of outdoor dining is a start for restaurants, that is if you have a patio.

"We are lucky that we have a patio and that we can adhere to the laws that they are saying and what they're suggesting," says Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria owner Pasquale Presa.

He added that his heart "bleeds" for his fellow Rochester business owners who don't have a patio and still cannot open up. Waiting for the news Pasquale says his "heart was in his throat in anticipation."

That anticipation didn't pay off for all businesses, as gyms and fitness centers found out they will remain closed. That includes the Rochester Athletic Club (RAC), which has a 25 page plan for reopening. It includes a system for members to make appointments online for using the facility.

"We're a little bit speechless and really disappointed," said RAC General Manager Brent Frueh moments after Wednesday's announcement. "We're ready. I mean we've done everything that's been asked of us. I know if we don't open responsibly our customers won't come back. We are prepared, so today was bitter news. The health and fitness industry as a whole is 100% ready."

Now businesses that aren't ready have until July 1 to change that.

When it comes to reopening, Pasquale says, "No one has a playbook on who or what we were going to expect."

Smith, Presa, and Frueh all said they appreciate the continued patience from patrons during these difficult times, especially when the businesses open are not operating at full capacity.