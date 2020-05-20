Minnesota reports 29 more COVID-19 deaths, 645 more cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Wednesday that 29 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

MDH said 26 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

This brings the COVID-19 death toll to 777, MDH said. The Department also reported that 635 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The Department listed nine deaths as "Probable COVID-19 Deaths," meaning COVID-19 was listed on the individual's death certificate, but a positive test was not documented.

MDH also reported in Wednesday's update that 645 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota since the report the previous day. Find a full breakdown of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

Health officials said 17,670 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, including 2,025 health care workers.

MDH reported that 12,227 of those who tested positive no longer need to be isolated.

The Department said about 167,338 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota, including 5,503 newly-completed tests reported in Wednesday's update.

Health officials said 550 people are hospitalized in Minnesota with COVID-19, and 212 of those hospitalized are in the ICU. That's 22 more people hospitalized not in the ICU, and 17 fewer people hospitalized in the ICU than the Department reported on Tuesday.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

