Olmsted County aiming to avoid long driver’s license lines
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Recognizing the long lines Tuesday for Minnesotans looking to take a driver's test, Olmsted County officials are hoping appointments will help avoid frustrations when it reopens for certain services Wednesday.
The following PRL services will be open to the public beginning May 20.
- Birth certificates/death certificates
- Driver’s licenses/state ID cards
- Marriage licenses
- Property tax services/payments
- Recording of real estate documents
Anyone needing driver’s license services can use the new Olmsted County Online check-in system to schedule an appointment.
"The way the application works, it's much like when people get a hair cut at Great Clips. It's a cueing application, said Olmsted County Property Records & Licensing Director Mark Krupski. "Folks can go online and then they can go for an appointment. The application opens up for at 7:45 in the morning for each day's appointments."
Passport services will open on May 26 and will also use this online check-in system.
Door A to the Government Center will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, the skyway entrance to the Government Center will remain locked.
Visitors are encouraged to wear masks and asked to follow posted guides about protective measures and social distancing.