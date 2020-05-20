Olmsted County aiming to avoid long driver’s license lines

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Recognizing the long lines Tuesday for Minnesotans looking to take a driver's test, Olmsted County officials are hoping appointments will help avoid frustrations when it reopens for certain services Wednesday.

The following PRL services will be open to the public beginning May 20.

Birth certificates/death certificates

Driver’s licenses/state ID cards

Marriage licenses

Property tax services/payments

Recording of real estate documents

Anyone needing driver’s license services can use the new Olmsted County Online check-in system to schedule an appointment.

"The way the application works, it's much like when people get a hair cut at Great Clips. It's a cueing application, said Olmsted County Property Records & Licensing Director Mark Krupski. "Folks can go online and then they can go for an appointment. The application opens up for at 7:45 in the morning for each day's appointments."

Passport services will open on May 26 and will also use this online check-in system.

Door A to the Government Center will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, the skyway entrance to the Government Center will remain locked.

Visitors are encouraged to wear masks and asked to follow posted guides about protective measures and social distancing.