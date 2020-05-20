Olmsted County Government Center reopens with new guidelines in place

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Olmsted County Government Center reopened select services Wednesday with the goal of making operations more efficient and safer.

The following Property, Records and Licensing services reopened Wednesday:

Birth certificates/death certificates

Driver’s licenses/state ID cards

Marriage licenses

Property tax services/payments

Recording of real estate documents

To help avoid long lines, those needing driver's license services are required to use their new online line check-in service to make an appointment. The appointment can only be requested on the same day starting at 7:45 a.m. Visitors are reminded to bring all necessary paperwork with them.

Upon arrival, staff direct people where to go and social distancing stickers are on the floor. Visitors can bring only one person with them.

They ask that visitors do not enter the building more than five minutes before their appointment. Masks are recommended. Additional information can be found on the Olmsted County driver's license directory page.

Olmsted County Public Records and Licensing Director Mark Krupski said there are more than 5,000 backlogged driver's license services needed. He said they are working on hiring and training more staff to process driver's license services. Krupski said they may eventually have extended evening hours too.

Krupski said some visitors this morning were confused about the process and were frustrated. He urges patience, that this is brand new for everyone and staff are committed to helping people receive their services.

"It will be more efficient for the public. It will reduce the need to have long lines of 20 to 30 people in line at any given time waiting two to three hours for an appointment," Krupski said. "Some of the drawbacks are that if someone shows up without an appointment, we will schedule an appointment for that person so long as appointments are still available for that day."

People with expired driver's licenses have 60 days from the end of the peacetime emergency executive order to get it renewed. The order goes through June 12.