Rochester playgrounds to reopen, city pools will close for summer

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester Parks and Recreation Department announced that city playgrounds are now open.

City officials said playgrounds will not be sanitized, and people should use them at their own risk.

Meanwhile, Foster Arend Beach, Silver Lake Pool and Soldiers Field Pool will be closed for the summer.

With the number of people that use these facilities, and the amount of staff required to manage them, city officials said it would have been difficult to keep everyone safe during the pandemic.

Rochester Parks and Recreation also said it has suffered financially from the pandemic, losing nearly $2.4 million in revenue.

As a result, park areas won't be mowed as often, including sports fields. Those will not be prepared for games until restrictions are lifted.

Some flowerbeds and other landscaped areas won't be maintained. City golf courses will also increase no-mow areas, officials said.

Instead, Parks and Recreation will focus its efforts on maintaining park amenities, like playground equipment and structures.