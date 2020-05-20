Rochester Public Library going fine free

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- In a news release Wednesday evening, the Rochester Public Library (RPL) is announcing it is removing overdue library fines, starting June 1.

That change comes following a unanimous vote by the library board that not only removes current fines and fees, but also stops the charging of overdue fines in the future.

Library Director Audrey Betcher says fines and fees tend to have a greater effect on those living in areas with greater financial disparity.

“Prior to the pandemic, our internal research showed that the number of cardholders unable to use their cards because of fines or fees was much higher in areas of Rochester where the overall poverty rate is higher,” said Betcher.

