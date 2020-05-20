Summer-like temperatures and storms this weekend

Active weather is set to return to SE Minnesota and NE Iowa Memorial Day weekend. A warm and saturated air-mass will help warm afternoon highs into the upper 70s and lower 80s with dew points reaching the middle and lower 60s on Saturday and Sunday.

Thunderstorm Outlook: Saturday and Sunday

The main threat for thunderstorms on Saturday will stay to the west of SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. Scattered storms will be possible during the evening, but the greatest threat will stay in South Dakota and Nebraska during the afternoon. That changes on Sunday.

As the frontal boundary pushes east it will increase our storm chances on Sunday. A couple of these storms could be strong with heavy rain, strong winds, and small hail. We'll have a better idea of what atmospheric conditions will be like Sunday afternoon in the next several days.

Temperatures will stay mild next week with highs in the middle and upper 70s through Wednesday. Rain chances remain in the forecast early Monday morning before drier conditions move in Tuesday and Wednesday. We'll have more updates on the rain chances this weekend through the rest of the week.

Nick