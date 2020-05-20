WATCH LIVE: Walz provides update on Minnesota’s response to COVID-19 (2 p.m.)

On our news app? Click here to view the live video!

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled give an update on Minnesota's response to COVID-19 at a news conference on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove, Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Joe Kelly, and Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans are also scheduled to be at the news conference.

You can watch the full news conference live on KTTC and on our website.