A belated Arbor Day: Rochester Public Utilities gives away 1,700 trees

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC)-- Rochester Public Utilities and partners gave away trees meant for Arbor Day on Thursday.

RPU’s Annual Arbor Day Celebration was scheduled for the end of April but was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In preparation for the event, 1,700 Serviceberry trees were already ordered. They will need to be planted soon.

RPU partnered with Rochester Parks & Recreation, Sargent’s Gardens, Maier Tree & Lawn and Jim Whiting Nursery & Garden Center to make the event happen. Staff gave the trees away at drive through event in the 37th Street Hy-Vee parking lot from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

"Folks that might be staying home with their family might not have a whole lot to do or they might be working remotely," RPU Communications Coordinator Tony Benson said. "During that lunch break or during that after dinner time come by grab a tree and as a family you can plant that."

Benson said RPU wants to remind customers to contact Gopher State One Call to do underground locates before starting any digging in their yard or property.