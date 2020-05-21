 Skip to Content

Cloudier, cooler today; the weekend looks warmer but stormier

Gray, but mild today

Warmer air continues to flow into the region today, even as cloud cover returns to the area for our Thursday. The layer of clouds we're dealing with today is a product of the storm system that earlier brought heavy rain to our area last weekend and is now retrograding or backing up and drifting toward our region from Kentucky. We're looking at a dry situation today, though, with a chance for some breaks of sunshine in the afternoon, especially on the northwestern edge of the cloud shield of that storm system in southeast Minnesota. Look for high temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees in the north part of the area with slightly cooler temperatures southward under the thicker clouds.

Ted Schmidt

Morning and Noon Meteorologist

