COVID-19 IMPACTS: Difficult job market greets recent grads

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Already disappointed by canceled or significantly altered graduation ceremonies, college graduates looking to join the workforce these days are finding even more uncertainty.

While it should be an exciting time for the graduates, most of their future endeavors are now on hold.

Winona State University Graduate Clayton Hanson

"Honestly it still hasn't quite hit me yet that I am graduated," said Clayton Hanson, a recent Winona State University graduate.

Like many others graduating and getting their diplomas this spring, Hanson was ready for the next step in his life.

"We've been working our entire lives for this accomplishment," Hanson said. "I've spent three years on my physics degree."

As those three years came to a close things were looking up for Hanson. That was until the COVID-19 pandemic shut many things down. "I wasn't expecting to join the job market right during a crisis where a lot of companies are going out of businesses," Hanson said.

Recent graduates are having to deal with a job market where there's more competition and fewer jobs.

Hanson stated that he's sent about 30 to 40 applications and hasn't heard from more than 90% of them yet. And the prospective employers he has heard from have not given him definite answers.

Thankfully, he has been surviving with money he's saved.

"It's an uncomfortable situation," Hanson said. "The stimulus package has helped me, it'll stretch me for an extra month or two before I need to find a job that will pay the bills."

Through it all, he's not giving up hope and he's excited for the future.

"It's a difficult situation, but I'm just trying to stay positive through it and keep applying to jobs and see if I can move forward with life even amidst the struggle," Hanson said.