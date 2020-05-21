Duluth’s Essentia Health permanently lays off 900 employees

DULUTH, Minn. (KBJR) -- Duluth's Essentia Health announced Thursday it is permanently laying off 900 employees, or 6 percent of its workforce, due to COVID-19 financial problems.

According to a news release, Essentia's financial losses have totaled nearly $900 million since the beginning of March, with more expected on the horizon.

Hospital leadership blamed it on "pandemic-related declines in patient volumes."

It's unknown which departments will be impacted.

Additionally, Essentia said there are 850 employees on administrative leave with benefits through July 31, with the intention of being called back to work as needed.

Duluth's St. Luke's Hospital also laid off employees during the pandemic, but hospital leadership have not shared exact numbers.