Iowa to expand coronavirus testing to anyone who wants one

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is expanding the state's coronavirus testing program to include anyone who believes they need a test.

Reynolds says additional testing is important as more Iowans return to work. She said Thursday Iowans can go to the TestIowa website and fill out the assessment.

Previously the state restricted testing to essential workers. Reynolds on Wednesday announced the opening of movie theaters, museums and zoos on Friday and bars next week.

The state posted 19 additional deaths Thursday boosting the state total to 400 and recorded more than 400 new positive cases in the last 24 hours.

By DAVID PITT

Associated Press

