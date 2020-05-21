Minnesota Nice: Celebrating 105 Years

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - In this week's Minnesota Nice we're putting the spotlight on a man who's celebrating 105 years, and who's lived a life that's been about serving others.

Kenneth Hoffmeyer is the oldest living military veteran in Olmsted County.

And in this time of social distancing, a community of friends, family and local veteran service organizations gathered to celebrate his achievements.

Hoffmeyer, an Army Air Corps and Air Force veteran, served in both World War Two and Korea.

"I served six years and didn't get a scratch," Hoffmeyer says. "And it was in combat areas. I was very lucky."

Organizers say Hoffmeyer is part of the greatest generation and his example of service to others is inspiration for all of us facing challenges today.