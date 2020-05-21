Minnesota reports 32 more COVID-19 deaths, highest single-day death toll

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Thursday that 32 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state, the highest single-day death toll the Department has reported to date.

MDH said 28 of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

This brings the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 809, health officials said. MDH said 663 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The Department listed nine deaths in the state as "Probable COVID-19 Deaths," meaning COVID-19 was listed on the individual's death certificate, but a positive test was not documented.

The Department also reported that 539 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. MDH said 18,200 people have tested positive in the state to date, including 2,120 health care workers.

Health officials said 12,488 of those who tested positive no longer need to be isolated.

MDH said about 173,556 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the state, including 6,218 newly-completed tests reported in Thursday's update.

Health officials said 566 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, and 229 of those hospitalized are in the ICU. That's one less person hospitalized not in the ICU, and 17 more people in the ICU than the Department reported on Wednesday.

According to the state of Minnesota, 1,047 of the state's 1,261 ICU beds are currently being used by patients, including COVID-19 patients. The state said an additional 642 ICU beds can be ready in 24 hours, and 451 more beds can be ready in 72 hours.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

