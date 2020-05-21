Police: Shots fired Wednesday night in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened Wednesday night.

The Rochester Police Department said multiple people called to report hearing gunshots in the area of East River Road NE and 37th Street NE around 8:15 p.m.

Police said a witness saw a vehicle driving North on East River Road NE and it turned left onto 37th Street. It then pulled to the side and two vehicles that were turning right onto 37th also stopped. The occupants of all three vehicles were stopped along side of the road and were reportedly having some kind of an argument. A witness reportedly said gunshots went off and all vehicles drove off.

It is unknown how many individuals were involved in the incident. RPD said police found three shell casings on East River Road near Penny Lane.

Authorities said the vehicles involved are a white sedan, a darker SUV-type vehicle and a white SUV-type vehicle.

RPD said there are no known injuries or property damage. The incident is under investigation.