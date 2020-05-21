READY TO REOPEN: Rochester Athletic Club has safety guidelines in place

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Wednesday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and his task force released the next phase for business reopening in the state. That phase does not include fitness centers, which was received as "bitter" news by many in that line of work.

"We're ready. I mean we've done everything that's been asked of us," said Rochester Athletic Club General Manager Brent Freu.

That includes completing and submitting a 25 page plan on keeping customers safe, which is the club's top goal.

Frueh added, "We know that if we don't open responsibly, our customers aren't going to come back."

Thursday, KTTC got an inside look at what exactly that 25 page plan involves. However, the plan really started in 2018 with the purchase of five airPHX units.

"Those units basically clean the air...keep the place clean and kill all kinds of germs, viruses and bacteria on anything it lands on," says Frueh.

The plan to reopen also limits customers to one entrance, lining up on either side of a rope, six feet apart to check-in for their reservations to use the facility.

"Think of it as a checking in for your seat on an airline. You just hold your phone and basically show our staff that you're there at the right time," Frueh says.

Reservations are limited to 90 minutes so staff can sanitize the facility during the day.

"Right now we're looking at 90 minutes and then we would have everyone leave the facility and then we would disinfect and sanitize for 30 minutes. Then open for the next 90 minute slot and repeat that process," Frueh explains.

After checking in, the locker rooms are also socially distant. Frueh warns that the club generally discourages people from using lockers during this time of year due to lack of space, but added that the limited number of lockers available for use will allow for easier cleaning and keeping track of what is being used.

Even the workout machines are distant, with signs on treadmills and ellipticals asking customers to stay off of ones that aren't six feet apart. As for the group workout studio, there will be dots on the floor telling customers where to stand, with at least 10.5 feet between people.

Freuh says his team has been working for several weeks on trying to reopen saying, "We wanted to really take a different look at how we can keep people as safe as we possibly can."